Cousins Subs and Milwaukee Bucks Give Back to Boys & Girls Club

As part of Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks annual Block Out Hunger campaign, the Wisconsin duo stopped at two community centers across the state to deliver a special meal provided by Cousins Subs with the help of the Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment Team—Bucks’ Bango and the Hoop Troop.

After visiting the Don and Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club in May and feeding more than 150 children and staff members, the duo’s second visit took place yesterday at the Boys & Girls Club of Menasha. More than 250 children enjoyed lunch from Cousins Subs, games with the Hoop Troop and a special visit from Bango during the club’s summer program.

“Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks stepped up to help give our young people two of the things they most need – nutrition and attention,” says Greg Lemke-Rochon, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley. “The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley’s efforts to eliminate childhood hunger AND to ensure our kids have the support they need to grow and thrive are made possible by wonderfully generous partners like Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks. Two partners who care as much as we do that every young person has what they need to reach their own great future.”

“Cousins Subs is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves” said Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “We are thrilled that our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks has allowed us to provide hundreds of meals and smiles to children and staff at an organization that shares in our mission and legacy to make it better.”

Wrapping up its seventh season, the Block Out Hunger campaign pledges that for every block the Bucks tally during the regular season, the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation donates $50 to Hunger Task Force to help fight food insecurity across the state. This past season, the Bucks completed 326 blocks for a total of $16,300 donated to Hunger Task Force.

Since its inception in the 2015-16 season, the Block Out Hunger campaign has raised more than $131,000 to support Hunger Task Force and its affiliated pantries across the state of Wisconsin.