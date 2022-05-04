Cousins Subs and Milwaukee Bucks Partner Off the Court

As part of Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks annual Block Out Hunger campaign, the Wisconsin duo stopped by the Don and Sallie Davis Boys & Girls Club yesterday to deliver a special meal provided by Cousins Subs to more than 140 children with the help of the Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment Team - Bucks’ Bango and the Hoop Troop.

“Thank you to Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks for including our Davis Club staff and members in the Block Out Hunger Program,” says Deonte Lewis, vice president of community affairs and engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. “The surprise visit and the delicious food made Monday a special and memorable day for our Club kids.”

“Cousins Subs is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves,” adds Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We are thrilled that our partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks allows us to provide fulfilling meals to children and staff at an organization that shares in our mission and legacy to make it better.”

This is the seventh year Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks teamed up to Block Out Hunger in Wisconsin. In addition to the community visits, for every blocked shot made by Bucks player throughout the regular season, Cousins Subs donated $50 to Hunger Task Force, in honor of the sub shop’s 50th anniversary. The donations help purchase nutritious milk for the nearly 50,000 Wisconsin families Hunger Task Force and its affiliate food pantries serve.