Cousins Subs and Milwaukee Bucks Raise $20,150 to Fight Hunger

Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks teamed up to raise $20,150 through their Block Out Hunger campaign during the 2022-2023 season. Last week, team members from Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks held a press conference at Fiserv Forum to present Hunger Task Force with the campaign check.

The trio also hosted nearly 40 local school children at the Fiserv Forum Atrium for the celebration, including free lunch from Cousins Subs, a gift bag filled with swag items, music from Bucks’ DJ Shauna and games with Bucks’ Hoop Troop members.

Wrapping up its eighth season, the Block Out Hunger campaign pledges that for every block the Bucks tally during the regular season, the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation donates $50 to Hunger Task Force to help fight food insecurity across the state. This season, the Bucks completed 403 blocks for a total of $20,150 donated to Hunger Task Force.

“Hunger Task Force is thrilled to partner with Cousins Subs and the Bucks for the past eight seasons. The ‘Block Out Hunger’ campaign is a great partnership and another way to increase awareness about hunger and to help feed families in communities statewide,” says Sherrie Tussler, executive director of Hunger Task Force. “The work we do at Hunger Task Force wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community and partners like these. We’re thankful to make a difference together and close another year on a solid note.”

Since its inception in the 2015-16 season, the Block Out Hunger campaign has raised more than $150,000 to support Hunger Task Force and its affiliated pantries across the state of Wisconsin.

“As a Wisconsin-based company founded in Milwaukee, we are proud of the combined efforts of our partners and local communities,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “In the eighth year of ‘Block Out Hunger,' we are honored to have made an even greater impact to support those experiencing food insecurity across Wisconsin.”

In Wisconsin, nearly one in 11 people struggle with hunger. Campaigns such as Block Out Hunger are key players in the fight against hunger in our local communities.