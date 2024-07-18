Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks teamed up to raise $20,650 through their Block Out Hunger campaign during the 2023-2024 season. Last month, team members from Cousins Subs and the Milwaukee Bucks held a press conference at the Hunger Task Force Volunteer Center to present Hunger Task Force with the campaign check.

Following the press conference, staff members from the Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs demonstrated their dedication to giving back to the community by volunteering to assemble 200 Stockboxes filled with non-perishable food items. These Stockboxes were then distributed to low-income seniors in Milwaukee County, ensuring they received essential nutrition.

Wrapping up its ninth season, the Block Out Hunger campaign pledges that for every block the Bucks tally during the regular season, the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation donates $50 to Hunger Task Force to help fight food insecurity across the state. This season, the Bucks completed 413 blocks for a total of $20,650 donated to Hunger Task Force.

“We are incredibly proud of the impact the Block Out Hunger campaign continues to make in our community,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks allows us to combine our efforts and resources to support Hunger Task Force in their mission to combat food insecurity across Wisconsin.”