Cousins Subs and Packers Launch Annual ‘Best Seats in the House’ Sweepstakes

Cousins Subs and the Green Bay Packers announced the kick off the ‘Best Seats in the House’ sweepstakes for the seventh consecutive season, providing football fanatics the opportunity to win the ultimate green and gold fan experience at a Green Bay Packers home game during the 2022-2023 season.

Green Bay Packers fans are invited to enter to win a VIP experience complete with two tickets to cheer on their favorite team from leather recliners in a special VIP section off the 50-yard line, the opportunity to watch replays from personal TVs and a delicious meal catered by Cousins Subs. Two winners will be randomly selected to enjoy this one-of-a-kind gameday experience prior to each home game. Football enthusiasts can enter daily from September 7 through December 30 by visiting packers.com/bestseats and completing the entry form.

“The Green Bay Packers and Cousins Subs have a rich history of making it better for their fans,” says Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “Through the ‘Best Seats in the House Sweepstakes’ winners receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to kick back, relax and enjoy a home game like never before.”

The Green Bay Packers and Cousins Subs have teamed up for the ‘Best Seats in the House’ sweepstakes for the past six seasons and it’s proven to be a hot ticket, with more than 500,000 entries to date. The sweepstakes is part of an official partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Cousins Subs.