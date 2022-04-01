Cousins Subs and Summerfest Combine on Special Promotion

Cousins Subs and the World’s Largest Music Festival, Summerfest, announced a special promotion for festival goers. Now through April 30, sub lovers and music enthusiasts will receive a free weekday Summerfest ticket with a purchase of $30 or more at cousinssubs.com or on the Cousins Subs mobile app.

“We’re celebrating our brand’s 50th anniversary this year,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “And we’re thrilled to once again partner with Summerfest and provide our guests an opportunity to experience the iconic music festival – a Wisconsin summer isn’t complete without it!”

“Summer starts June 23, Summerfest’s opening day, and we are thrilled to partner with Cousins Subs on this promotion, rewarding our fans with tickets to the Big Gig,” adds Sarah Smith Pancheri, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Marketing, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Cousins Subs has been part of the Summerfest family for decades, and we are also happy to celebrate their 50th anniversary.”

Following completion of their Cousins Subs digital order of $30 or more, guests will receive an email with a unique code and link to the ticket redemption page on Summerfest’s website. Codes are sent Monday through Friday. Qualifying purchases made on a Saturday or Sunday will receive the email and code the following Monday. Summerfest weekday tickets are valid Thursdays and Fridays from open to 4 p.m. throughout the festival. Orders placed in-store at Cousins Subs or via third-party apps do not qualify for this promotion.

Cousins Subs is a Milwaukee and Wisconsin-based sub shop that has been a longtime partner and featured vendor at Summerfest since the early 1980s.

Those looking to fuel up during the 9-day festival, can find the Cousins Subs concession located in the Miller Lite Oasis across from the stage. Attendees can select from a variety of deli-fresh and grilled to order subs made with chicken or steak as well as fries and Wisconsin Cheese Curds.