Cousins Subs and Summerfest Partner on Special Promotion

Cousins Subs and the World’s Largest Music Festival, Summerfest, announced a special promotion for festival goers. Now through April 30, sub lovers and music enthusiasts will receive a free weekday Summerfest ticket with a purchase of $30 or more at cousinssubs.com or on the Cousins Subs mobile app.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with Summerfest to provide our guests an opportunity to experience the iconic music festival this summer,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Celebrating its 55th anniversary this year, a Wisconsin summer isn’t complete without Summerfest.”

“For over five decades Summerfest and Cousins Subs have been a part of Wisconsin summers,” says Sarah Pancheri, president, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our 55th anniversary this year and look forward to hosting our fans for three weekends of non-stop music, food and fun.”

Following completion of their Cousins Subs digital order of $30 or more, guests will receive an email with a unique code and link to the ticket redemption page on Summerfest’s website. Codes are sent Monday through Friday. Qualifying purchases made on a Saturday or Sunday will receive the email and code the following Monday. Summerfest weekday tickets are valid Thursdays and Fridays from open to 4 p.m. throughout the festival. Orders placed in-store at Cousins Subs or via third-party apps do not qualify for this promotion.

Cousins Subs is a Milwaukee and Wisconsin-based sub shop that has been a longtime partner and featured vendor at Summerfest since the early 1980s.

Those looking to fuel up during the 9-day festival, can find the Cousins Subs concession located in the Miller Lite Oasis across from the stage. Attendees can select from a variety of deli-fresh and grilled to order subs as well as fries and Wisconsin Cheese Curds.