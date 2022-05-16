Cousins Subs and Summerfest Team Up for VIP Experience

Cousins Subs and Summerfest, known as “The World’s Largest Music Festival,” have teamed up to create the ultimate VIP concert experience for the avid festival goer.

Now through June 10, 2022, music lovers can enter to win a VIP festival experience that includes two tickets to an American Family Insurance Amphitheater Summerfest concert, VIP passes, Summerfest Store gift card, dinner courtesy of Cousins Subs, overnight hotel stay and parking.

Nine winners will be chosen for the following concerts during Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Jason Aldean 7 Gabby Barrett (June 23), Justin Bieber (June 24), Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Wu-Tang Clan (June 25), Disturbed, Lamb of God, with Chevelle (June 30), Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne (July 1), Halsey (July 2), Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick (July 7), Backstreet Boys (July 8), Thomas Rhett with Ryan Hurd and Rhett Akins (July 9).

“We’re celebrating our brand’s 50th anniversary this year,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “In honor of this milestone, we’re thrilled to once again partner with Summerfest and provide our guests a chance to take their Big Gig experience to the next level with this unique concert-going opportunity.”

“Cousins Subs and Summerfest have both been a part of the community for over 50 years. We are excited to join forces and give fans the opportunity to be a VIP at the festival and experience our diverse lineup, from Jason Aldean to Lil Wayne, and Halsey to Backstreet Boys, there’s something for everyone,” adds Sarah Pancheri, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Marketing, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.