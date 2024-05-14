Cousins Subs and Summerfest, join forces once again to create the ultimate VIP concert experience for the avid festival goer.

Now through June 9, 2024, music lovers can enter to win a Summerfest VIP festival experience that includes two tickets to an American Family Insurance Amphitheater Summerfest concert, VIP passes, Summerfest Store gift card, dinner courtesy of Cousins Subs, overnight hotel stay, and parking.

Nine winners will be chosen for the following concerts during Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Kane Brown with Kameron Marlow and Nightly (June 20), Mötley Crüe with Seether and Buckcherry (June 21), SZA with Aminé (June 22), Illenium (June 27), Tyler Childers with S.G. Goodman and Adeem the Artist (June 28), Keith Urban with NEEDTOBREATHE and Alana Springsteen (June 29), AJR with Carly Rae Jepsen and mxmtoon (July 4), Maroon 5 (July 5) and Lil Uzi Vert with Lil Yachty, JID, Rico Nasty, LIHTZ, J.P., and 414BigFrank (July 6).

“Summerfest is a one-of-a-kind celebration that showcases the very best of music, performances and culinary delights, and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Our VIP concert experience offers festival goers the chance to enjoy incredible performances and savor exclusive flavors, making their Summerfest visit even more memorable.”

“We are grateful that our longtime partner, Cousins Subs, is offering our fans the chance to win the ultimate Big Gig experience at this year’s festival,” says Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We look forward to celebrating three unforgettable weekends with our partners and the community at Henry Maier Festival Park.”

Individuals can enter daily at cousinssubs.com/biggiggiveaway.

Cousins Subs is a Milwaukee and Wisconsin-based sub shop that has been a longtime partner and featured vendor at Summerfest since the early 1980s.

Those looking to fuel up during the nine-day festival, can find the Cousins Subs concession located in the Miller Lite Oasis across from the stage.

This year, in addition to the sub shop’s standard variety of deli-fresh and grilled to order subs made with chicken or steak as well as fries, Wisconsin Cheese Curds and delicious shakes, festival-goers can indulge in a new sub, exclusively available at Summerfest – the Fried Bologna Sub.

Piled high with fried Usinger’s Bologna, bacon, American cheese, onion, pickle, mayonnaise and mustard on Cousins Subs’ signature Italian Bread, it’s sure to be a festival favorite.