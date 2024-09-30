Cousins Subs and the University of Wisconsin – Madison Athletics celebrate their 10-year partnership by allowing Wisconsin football fans to win the ultimate gameday package – Bucky’s Bash.

From now until Sunday, October 27, fans can enter daily to win the grand prize, which includes two tickets to the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota football game on Friday, November 29, two pregame field passes, an autographed football by Wisconsin Head Coach Luke Fickell, a $200 University Book Store Gift Certificate and free Cousins Subs for a year.

The second-place winner will receive a Badger Prize Pack, a $100 University Book Store Gift Certificate and a $50 Cousins Subs gift card. The third-place winner will receive a $75 University Book Store Gift Certificate and a $25 Cousins Subs gift card.

“As we celebrate a decade of partnership with Wisconsin Athletics, we’re thrilled to give back to the incredible fans who have supported us through the years,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “This is a great way to celebrate our Badger pride and make unforgettable memories. Go Bucky!”

In addition, Cousins Subs will sell select sub sandwiches during all Wisconsin football games at Camp Randall in Badger Alley.