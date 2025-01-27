Cousins Subs and University of Wisconsin–Madison Athletics announced the return of the Bucky’s Got Game sweepstakes, giving college basketball fans a chance to win an unforgettable trip to the 2025 men’s basketball tournament in Indianapolis, happening Wednesday, March 12, through Sunday, March 16.

Now through Sunday, Feb. 23, fans can enter daily for a chance to win the grand prize: two tickets to all sessions of the 2025 men’s basketball tournament, a three-night hotel stay near Indianapolis, and a $500 travel stipend.

In addition to the grand prize, two other winners will receive:

Second prize: Free Cousins Subs for a year and a $75 University Book Store gift certificate.

Third prize: A $100 Cousins Subs gift card and a $25 University Book Store gift certificate.

“At Cousins Subs, we’re all about creating moments that bring people together, and the Bucky’s Got Game sweepstakes does just that,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Partnering with UW–Madison Athletics to deliver this incredible basketball experience for fans is something we’re proud to be a part of. We can’t wait to help fans celebrate their love for college basketball!”