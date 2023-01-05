Cousins Subs Announces 80-Cent Delivery Deal

Cousins Subs announced sub enthusiasts can receive 80-cent delivery on all qualifying orders for six weekends straight, starting this Saturday, Jan. 7 and continuing every Saturday and Sunday through the close of business on Sunday, Feb. 6.

The promotion honors the brand’s partnership with Donald Driver and his iconic Green Bay football number, “80.”

“To avid football fans, Donald and the number 80 are synonymous,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “It’s only fitting to further celebrate our partnership together with a delivery discount reminiscent of his iconic number.”

Sandwich lovers can order their favorite deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides at cousinssubs.com or through the Cousins Subs mobile app for $0.80 delivery. No promotional code is needed as all delivery orders will automatically qualify for this discount. In addition, all Cousins Club members will receive one point for every dollar they spend on their delivery order.

Offer valid only at participating locations on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the six-week promotional timeframe.