Cousins Subs Announces 80 Cents Delivery to Honor Partnership with Former NFL Player Donald Driver

Cousins Subs announced today sub enthusiasts can receive $0.80 delivery on all qualifying orders now through the close of business on Sunday, Dec. 18, in honor of the brand’s new partnership with Donald Driver and his iconic Green Bay football number, “80.”

“To avid football fans, Donald and the number 80 are synonymous,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “It’s only fitting to further celebrate our new partnership together with a delivery discount reminiscent of his iconic number.”

Sandwich lovers can order their favorite deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides at cousinssubs.com or through the Cousins Subs mobile app for $0.80 delivery. No promotional code is needed as all delivery orders will automatically qualify for this discount.

In addition, Cousins Subs will offer double points for Cousins Club members every Saturday and Sunday through the remainder of 2022.

Offer valid only at participating locations throughout the promotional timeframe.