Cousins Subs is excited to celebrate its favorite holiday of the year, National Sandwich Day, with a mouthwatering offer for sub lovers.

On Monday, Nov. 3, guests can get one free 7½” sub or Sub in a Bowl when they buy any 7½” sub or Sub in a Bowl and a side. They can redeem the offer in-store, online or through the Cousins Subs app.

“National Sandwich Day is the ultimate celebration of what we do best,” said Christine Specht, CEO of Cousins Subs. “It’s a fun way to thank our guests for their loyalty and share our love of better subs and sides.”

Cousins Subs will load the offer directly into Cousins Club members’ accounts and provide coupons for in-store guests at select locations before the holiday.