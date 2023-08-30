Cousins Subs Announces Colossal Pastrami Sub and Espresso Shake

Cousins Subs announced the addition of the Colossal Pastrami sub and Espresso shake to its menu for a limited time only. Available in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, guests can order the new sub and shake now through Sunday, Nov. 12, in store, online and through the Cousins Subs app.

"The Colossal Pastrami Sub showcases the classic pastrami flavors with a touch of our innovative spirit at Cousins Subs," says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “While the Espresso Shake masterfully blends the boldness of espresso with the creamy texture of our vanilla gelato."

Layered with a half-pound of pastrami, Swiss cheese, onions, mayo and brown mustard on garlic-herb bread, the Colossal Pastrami lives up to its name.

The limited-time-only sub can be ordered as 7 ½” or 15” sub sandwiches or as a Sub in a Bowl upon request.

The Espresso shake is made with creamy vanilla gelato, a few pumps of Espresso syrup and topped with whipped cream to create the perfect fall treat.

The limited-time-only Espresso shake is available in both a small and regular size.