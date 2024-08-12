Cousins Subs a Midwest-based, family-owned sub sandwich chain, announced the grand opening of its second location in Indianapolis on Friday, August 16. With 93 locations, including 56 corporately owned establishments, Cousins Subs continues to expand its footprint, bringing its delectable subs to the Indianapolis community.

The new Cousins Subs restaurant, located at 8545 Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237, spans 2,200 square feet and features a full-service drive-thru, seating for 40 guests and the brand’s distinctive ‘Milwaukee Sub Shop’ ambiance. The interior is adorned with natural wood, stone, and metal accents, reflecting Cousins Subs’ commitment to its cuisine philosophy, rich history and community engagement. Digital menu boards enhance the overall dining experience.

“We are excited to further our presence in Indianapolis and share our passion for high-quality, made-to-order subs with this vibrant community,” said Jason Westhoff, President and CFO of Cousins Subs. “Our commitment to quality, community and exceptional service remains at the heart of our expansion efforts.”

Cousins Subs’ extensive menu, featuring deli-fresh subs, made-to-order sides and catering options, will be available for dine-in, drive-thru, pick-up, and delivery. Customers can conveniently place orders through the Cousins Subs website or mobile app. Additionally, customers enrolled in Cousins Club, the brand’s point-based loyalty program, will earn one point for every $1 spent, both online and in-store.