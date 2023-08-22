Cousins Subs Announces Grant Recipients from its Make It Better Foundation

Cousins Subs announces seven organizations as recipients of a combined $13,650 in grants through its Make It Better Foundation. Funding will help offset the cost of resources and programming that address the vital community needs of health and wellness, hunger and youth education.

"We are thrilled to support these deserving organizations through our Make It Better Foundation," says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. "By partnering with these nonprofits, we can collectively work towards creating a better future for our community."

The four Make It Better Foundation grant recipients include:

Chosen, Inc. – A $2,500 grant will help support the organization’s “EEE” program (Equip, Engage, Encourage) that aims to assist underserved youth with educational initiatives, therapeutic opportunities and community involvement.

Crivitz Area Food Pantry – A $1,000 grant will help fund the pantry’s monthly food box distribution that provides individuals and families with enough food to last an entire month.

Kingdom Workers – A $2,500 grant will help support the organization’s “Build Up: Mentoring Teens in Trades” program that provides teens the opportunity to gain experience in different trades – helping to fast-track them to promising careers.

Neighborhood House Community Center – A $3,500 grant will help fund the organization’s food program that aims to reduce food insecurity and increase access to nutritional food.

Penfield Children’s Center– A $900 grant will support the organization’s “Grow with Us Gardening Project,” aimed to introduce children to the numerous benefits of gardening for their physical, emotional, cognitive, environmental and social development.

South Milwaukee Human Concerns – A $2,500 grant, generously donated through the foundation from long-time Cousins Subs franchisee, Tom Jones, will help fund and replenish the organization’s emergency food and clothing bank.

Susan G. Komen – A $750 grant, generously donated through the foundation from long-time Cousins Subs franchisee, Elias Silva, will help support the organization’s breast cancer research efforts.

Since the inception of the Make It Better Foundation in 2013, Cousins Subs has supported its local communities through monetary donations to nonprofits, education scholarships and food aid. To date, the foundation has donated more than $1 million to nearly 150 benefiting nonprofit organizations.