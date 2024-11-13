Cousins Subs announces its latest round of grants through the Make It Better Foundation, awarding a combined $12,500 to five nonprofit organizations in Wisconsin. These grants will support essential programs in health and wellness, hunger, and youth education, addressing pressing needs in the communities Cousins Subs serves.

The five Make It Better Foundation grant recipients include:

Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area – A $2,500 grant will support the club’s Power Hour program, part of its Academic Success Initiative. Power Hour provides daily homework help, mentorship and high-yield learning activities to youth in grades 3 through 12, fostering academic success through hands-on STEM challenges and team-based problem-solving exercises. Funding will help provide necessary supplies and training for staff to ensure youth across the Wausau area have a safe and enriching environment for after-school and non-school days.

Brown County Oral Health Partnership – A $2,500 grant will support OHP’s school-based oral health program, which serves at-risk children in Tier 1 and 2 schools across Brown County. Funds will provide essential dental supplies—such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, and disposable cups—to classrooms, ensuring children have the tools for daily brushing habits. This program reaches thousands of children annually and promotes critical oral hygiene education within the school setting.

DogsInVests – A $1,500 grant will support this organization’s efforts to provide trained service dogs for children and young adults with autism across south central and southeastern Wisconsin. With costs averaging $25,000 per dog, this funding will provide three months of intensive private training, preparing the dogs for tasks that foster social integration and confidence in community settings. Additional funds will support outreach initiatives that raise awareness about autism and the role of service dogs.

Hope Street Ministry – A $3,000 grant will be used to enhance the Greenspace at Hope Street, transforming it into a dedicated tutoring center. Funds will be used to acquire educational materials, digital resources, and tutoring staff training to provide reading, writing, and math support. This structured environment will help bridge educational gaps for children in high-risk neighborhoods, creating opportunities for academic growth and a brighter future.

Project Home – A $1,000 grant will support Project Home’s onsite food pantry at its Prairie Crossing affordable housing complex in Madison. This funding will go toward essential hygiene and cleaning supplies, addressing a significant need among residents, 73% of whom are considered extremely low income. The pantry provides essential household products that residents might otherwise go without, improving the overall health and well-being of this vulnerable community.

“Through the Make It Better Foundation, we’re able to support organizations that address critical needs and uplift our communities,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “These grants allow us to contribute to the well-being and future success of individuals and families across Wisconsin.”

Since 2013, the Make It Better Foundation has donated more than $1.2 million to nearly 230 nonprofit organizations, supporting local communities through monetary donations, scholarships, and food aid.