Cousins Subs is excited to announce the launch of its Crispy Chicken lineup, officially available in stores today for a limited time. This highly anticipated menu addition delivers bold, craveable flavor while staying true to Cousins Subs’ commitment to quality and culinary craftsmanship—now with new options fit for guests of all ages.

The lineup includes:

Crispy Chicken Sub – Crispy Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo on Italian bread.

– Crispy Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayo on Italian bread. Buffalo Ranch Crispy Chicken Sub – Crispy Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ranch and Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo sauce on Italian bread.

– Crispy Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ranch and Frank’s Red Hot Buffalo sauce on Italian bread. Crispy Chicken Tenders – Available as a 3- or 5-piece side with choice of BBQ, buffalo or ranch dipping sauce.

– Available as a 3- or 5-piece side with choice of BBQ, buffalo or ranch dipping sauce. Kid’s Meal Option – Features two crispy chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce, plus a cookie, applesauce and a juice box, making it the perfect meal for little ones.

“We’re thrilled to bring this new Crispy Chicken lineup to our guests,” said Christine Specht, CEO of Cousins Subs. “We tested more than 20 tender varieties to find the perfect fit, and using high-quality, white meat chicken, these new offerings deliver the bold flavors and craveable experience our guests love. Whether you’re grabbing a sub for lunch, sharing tenders with friends or treating the kids to dinner, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

To celebrate the launch, Cousins Subs will sample the new Crispy Chicken lineup in select stores in the coming weeks, giving guests an early taste of this exciting addition.