Cousins Subs is thrilled to continue its support of Indianapolis schools with a new round of its “Weekend Donation” campaign, now hosted at its Emerson location. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 24, four local schools will participate in this initiative to raise funds for their parent-teacher organizations (PTOs) through weekend sales, with the school generating the highest sales receiving a matching donation from the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation.

“We’re proud to expand this initiative to our Emerson location and continue making a positive impact on local schools,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “It’s inspiring to see our community come together, and we hope this effort brings students, families and neighbors closer while supporting important school programs.”

The Weekend Donation schedule at the Emerson location is as follows:

Nov. 1 – Nov. 3: Northeast Elementary School PTO

Northeast Elementary School PTO Nov. 8 – Nov. 10: Perry Meridian Middle School PTO

Perry Meridian Middle School PTO Nov. 15 – Nov. 17: Perry Meridian High School PTO

Perry Meridian High School PTO Nov. 22 – Nov. 24: ISOM Elementary School PTO

During each school’s designated weekend, 15% of sales from Friday to Sunday will go directly to the school’s PTO. Additionally, the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation will match donations based on school performance, with the top-performing school receiving a 100% match and additional matches awarded for second, third and fourth places.

In addition to supporting local schools, Cousins Subs will also hold a “Free Subs for a Year” drawing at the Emerson location, where visitors can enter during any campaign weekend.

This initiative reflects Cousins Subs’ commitment to the Indianapolis community and its dedication to supporting local causes through the Make It Better Foundation. Founded to create a world of good, the foundation has donated more than $1.2 million to support health and wellness, hunger and youth education initiatives across its markets.

“We look forward to welcoming families, students and community members to our Emerson location,” McCoy added. “Together, we can make a meaningful impact while enjoying a meal that brings people together.”