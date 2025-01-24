Cousins Subs announced the opening of its newest location in Janesville, Wis., on Monday, February 3. With 95 locations, including 59 corporately owned, Cousins Subs continues to expand, bringing its signature deli fresh and grilled to order subs to the Janesville community as part of its reinvestment in the Madison area.

The new 2,200-square-foot restaurant at 2117 W Court St. features a full-service drive-thru, seating for 40 guests and the brand’s signature ‘Milwaukee Sub Shop’ décor. Natural wood, stone and metal accents reflect the brand’s commitment to its food philosophy, rich history and community ties. Digital menu boards further enhance customer experience.

“We’re excited to open our doors to the Janesville community,” said Joe Ferguson, executive vice president at Cousins Subs. “This location reflects our dedication to providing a great dining experience while building meaningful relationships with our guests and supporting the local community.”

Cousins Subs’ full menu of deli fresh subs and made-to-order sides will be available for dine-in, drive-thru, pick-up and delivery. Catering orders can be placed online. Members of Cousins Club, the brand’s loyalty program, will earn one point for every $1 spent both online and in-store.

The Janesville location will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.