Cousins Subs Announces Opening of a Relocated Restaurant in Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Cousins Subs announced the grand opening of its new, relocated restaurant in Stevens Point, Wis. Accompanied by the Portage County Business Council, store staff and Cousins Subs corporate leadership team members, the new location celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The 2,400 square-foot restaurant features a full-service drive-thru, seating for 42 guests and encompasses the brand’s signature ‘Milwaukee Sub Shop’ look, complete with natural wood, stone and metal accents, décor that promotes Cousins Subs’ cuisine philosophy, rich history and commitment to its communities through its Make It Better Foundation and digital menu boards.

“Cousins Subs first opened on Division Street 20 years ago to provide deli fresh and grilled to order subs to brand enthusiasts in the area,” says Joe Ferguson, vice president of development at Cousins Subs. “We’re thrilled to make it better for our guests by relocating the restaurant to offer the same great product in more convenient ways – including a full-service drive-thru and Coke Freestyle machine.”

The new restaurant offers Cousins Subs’ full menu of deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides for dine in, drive-thru, pick-up and delivery. Guests can also place catering orders through the location via the Cousins Subs website. Patrons who are enrolled in Cousins Club – the brand’s point-based loyalty program – will receive one point for every $1 spent both online and in store.

The restaurant, located at 109 Division Street North, is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week and is looking to hire 10 new team members. Employees enjoy flexible schedules, free food, and next day pay – all in a fun, family-friendly work environment. Those interested in applying should visit www.work4cousins.com.

The new restaurant replaces the brand’s previous location at 641 B Division Street in Stevens Point.