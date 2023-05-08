Cousins Subs Announces Partnership with GiftAMeal

Cousins Subs announced a new partnership with GiftAMeal, a restaurant community engagement platform that donates meals in exchange for photos, at 11 select corporate locations in Wisconsin.
Guests at these locations simply scan a GiftAMeal QR code, snap a photo of their Cousins Subs meal, and GiftAMeal then donates to a local food bank, empowering local sub enthusiasts to make a difference within their community. Guests can also provide additional meals by sharing photos via their social media accounts.
Below are the 11 participating locations and benefitting food banks:
Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin:
Appleton, Wis.
706 West Northland Avenue
Green Bay, Wis.
2410 East Mason Street
2901 Ramada Way, Suite 100
Oshkosh, Wis.
2231 Westowne Avenue
1508 South Koeller Street
Sheboygan, Wis.
2108 North Avenue
2720 South Business Drive
Stevens Point, Wis.
109 Division Street North
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin:
Madison, Wis.
3715 East Washington Avenue
Monona, Wis.
5413 Monona Drive
Oregon, Wis.
990 Janesville Street
“At Cousins Subs, we’re local at heart and always search for opportunities to give back to the communities we call home,” says Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “Partnering with GiftAMeal allows us to do just that and we hope our guests of these locations jump at this unique opportunity to give back.”