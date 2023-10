Cousins Subs Announces Return of Bi-Annual Round Up Campaign

Cousins Subs announced the return of its bi-annual Round Up Campaign in support of the brand’s Make It Better Foundation that addresses the vital community needs of health and wellness, hunger and youth education.

Throughout the month of October, guests are encouraged to round up their in-store check to the nearest dollar in support of the Make It Better Foundation. When guests head online to purchase their meal on the Cousins Subs website or through the Cousins Subs mobile app, they can choose to add a $0.25 or $0.50 donation to their cart. Online patrons can add multiple quantities of each donation to their order to increase their charitable giving.

“"The Round Up Campaign provides a simple and cost-effective avenue for our guests to make a positive impact on their local community," says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. "Whether by rounding up to the nearest dollar or incorporating a donation into their online orders, every contribution counts toward making our neighborhoods even better."

Since the inception of the Make It Better Foundation in 2013, Cousins Subs has made a big difference for those in the communities it calls home in the following ways: