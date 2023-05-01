Cousins Subs Announces Return of 'Game Day Giveaway' Sweepstakes

Cousins Subs, ESPN Milwaukee and Ticket King announced the return of ‘Game Day Giveaway.’ The sweepstakes provides sports fanatics the opportunity to win each week, now through Sunday, July 30, leading up to a grand prize drawing for the ultimate game day experience in Milwaukee.

One lucky winner will be selected each week of the promotion to receive a $400 Ticket King certificate. At the end of the promotion, one grand prize winner will be selected to enjoy a suite at the Friday, Aug. 25 baseball game in Milwaukee. The suite experience includes 12 game tickets, six parking passes, indoor and stadium seating, complete with food and beverages.

Sports enthusiasts can enter daily now through July 30 by visiting cousinssubs.com/gamedaygiveaway and completing the entry form.

“We’re thrilled to bring back this sweepstakes with a new, spring sports twist,” says Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “’At Cousins Subs we are Local at Heart and working with Wisconsin-based brands like ESPN Milwaukee and Ticket King allows us to thank our loyal guests in unique ways such as this.”