Cousins Subs Announces Return of Gyro Sub and Mint Shake

Cousins Subs announced today the return of the Gyro sub and Mint shake to its menu for a limited time only. Available in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, guests can order the sub and shake through Sunday, Jan. 29, in store, online and through the Cousins Subs app.

“Cousins Subs fanatics love the Gyro sub and we’re thrilled to once again add it to our menu,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “The Mint shake is a true classic and we’re excited to welcome it back to our menu earlier this year, just in time for the holidays.”

The Gyro sub is piled high with Kronos Gyro meat, crumbled Feta cheese, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes and Greek Yogurt Tzatziki sauce on Italian bread.

The Mint shake is made with creamy vanilla gelato, a few pumps of mint flavored syrup and topped with whipped cream for a delicious holiday treat.

The Gyro can be ordered as a 7 ½” or 15” sub sandwich. Guests can also order the limited-time-only sub as a Sub in a Bowl upon request.

The limited-time-only Mint shake is available in both a small and regular size.