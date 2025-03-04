Cousins Subs announces the return of its semi-annual Round Up Campaign in support of the brand’s Make It Better Foundation, which addresses vital community needs in health and wellness, hunger and youth education.

Throughout March, guests can round up their in-store check to the nearest dollar to support the Make It Better Foundation. Those ordering online or through the Cousins Subs mobile app can choose to add a $0.25 or $0.50 donation to their cart, with the option to give more by selecting multiple quantities.

“Our guests continue to show incredible generosity through the Round Up Campaign, and every contribution—no matter the size—makes a difference,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We’re grateful for their support in helping us give back to the communities we call home.”

Since the inception of the Make It Better Foundation in 2013, Cousins Subs has donated more than $1.3 million to support local nonprofit organizations, fund college scholarships, provide nutritious meals to those in need and invest in programs that promote community health and wellness.