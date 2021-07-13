Cousins Subs Awards $10,000 in Scholarships

Cousins Subs announced four store-level employees as recipients of a $2,500 scholarship to help cover the costs of their post-secondary education at a four-year university in pursuit of their legacy of better.

“At Cousins Subs, we’re proud to employ dedicated store-level employees who share our long-standing belief in better through the continual improvement in everything we do,” says Christine Specht, CEO of Cousins Subs and president of the Make It Better Foundation. “Our four winners this year are truly incredible individuals who have big plans for the future, and we are honored to assist them in their journey.”

The four Cousins Subs store-level employees receiving $2,500 Legacy Scholarships are:

Gabi Zietlow – A Crew Leader at the franchised-owned restaurant in Crivitz, Wis. Zietlow will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall where she plans to study engineering.

Maria Graziano – A Cashier and Sandwich Maker at the franchise-owned restaurant in Slinger, Wis. Graziano will attend the University of Dayton in the fall and plans to study ethical and social philosophy, in the hopes of pursuing a law degree.

Olivia Gerbing – A Manager at the franchise-owned restaurant in Pewaukee, Wis. Gerbing attends Wisconsin Lutheran College where she studies wide-range music education

Silas Dittmer – A Manager-in-training at the franchise-owned restaurant in Pewaukee, Wis. Dittmer plans to attend Cedarville University in the fall where he will study mechanical engineering.

The four scholarships are funded by the Make It Better Foundation – the brand’s nonprofit organization that addresses the vital community needs of health and wellness, hunger and youth education To date, the organization has awarded more than $42,500 in scholarships to 17 Cousins Subs crew members, including this year’s recipients.