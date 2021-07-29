Cousins Subs Awards $11,080 in Community Grants

Cousins Subs announced six organizations as recipients of a combined $11,080 in grants through its Make It Better Foundation. Funding will help offset the cost of resources and programming that address the vital community needs of health and wellness, hunger and youth education.

“Cousins Subs is rooted in its mission to believe in better—both in the quality of food we serve and in the communities we support,” said Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs and Vice President of the Make It Better Foundation. “By funding statewide nonprofit organizations that align with our Foundation’s three pillars, we’re able to carry on our legacy of giving.”

The five Make It Better Foundation grant recipients include:

Arts @ Large – A $1,500 grant will purchase gardening supplies for the Paliafito Eco-Arts Park. The neighborhood park allows students, families, educators and the broader community to harvest the vegetables they grow for their households and provides them the skills and knowledge to grow their own food to supplement their household grocery budget as a method of addressing food insecurity.

God Touch Milwaukee – A $4,000 grant will purchase supplies for the organization’s bi-weekly food donation distribution process on the south side of Milwaukee. Meals are distributed by men within the program who were previously incarcerated or on the streets – providing them an opportunity to rebuild their relationship with their communities.

Kenosha County Fire Rescue Association – A $1,080 grant will purchase rope rescue equipment that will replace outdated equipment and help the organization expand its capabilities and allow for different ways to perform a rescue.

Kewaskum Middle School: Adapted Physical Education – A $600 grant will purchase a tricycle specifically equipped for students with special needs, providing them an opportunity to be independent, physically active and improve their self-esteem.

St. Anthony School – A $2,100 grant will purchase art supplies and equipment for art-rich courses. These courses help further students’ fine motor skills and strong work ethic, while also allowing for cultural and self-expression.

Vision Forward Association – A $1,800 grant will help fund the organization’s Vision Rehabilitation Program that provides early intervention and prescribed services to young children who are blind or visually impaired.

Since the inception of the Make It Better Foundation in 2013, Cousins Subs has supported its local communities through monetary donations to nonprofits, education scholarships and food aid. To date, the foundation has donated nearly $650,000 to more than 120 benefiting nonprofit organizations.