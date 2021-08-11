Cousins Subs Awards $20,000 in Scholarships to Four Wisconsin Athletes

Cousins Subs awarded a total of $20,000 in scholarships to four Wisconsin high school senior athletes through its ninth annual Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest. The brand hosted a special celebratory dinner at Ward’s House of Prime in downtown Milwaukee to honor and recognize the recipients last Thursday, August 5.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with Good Karma Brands to recognize and reward four exceptional high school student athletes from our home state of Wisconsin who share our commitment to making it better,” says Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “The four scholarship recipients make a difference in their hometowns through academic excellence, sports leadership and community service.”

The four 2021 Wisconsin Sports Award Scholarship recipients are:

Jonah Jurss of Sheboygan, Wis. was selected as the first-place male prize winner and awarded a $7,500 scholarship

Madison Russell of Shullsburg, Wis. was selected as the first-place female prize winner and awarded a $7,500 scholarship

Quinton Lamers of Rhinelander, Wis. was selected as the second-place male prize winner and awarded a $2,500 scholarship

Makenna Guden of Edgar, Wis. was selected as the second-place female prize winner and awarded a $2,500 scholarship

Cousins Subs received more than 280 applications from stellar high school senior athletes through the Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship contest. The four scholarship recipients were selected due to their academic achievements, community contributions and success in WIAA sanctioned sports.

The four scholarships are funded by the Make It Better Foundation – the brand’s nonprofit organization that addresses the vital community needs of health and wellness, hunger and youth education To date, the organization has awarded more than $162,000 in scholarships to 21 high school students, including this year’s recipients.