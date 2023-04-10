Cousins Subs Awards $20K in Scholarships

Cousins Subs, alongside its Make It Better Foundation and partner, Donald Driver, awarded four Wisconsin high school senior athletes a collective total of $20,000 in scholarships through its inaugural Driven at Heart Scholarship Contest.

The four 2023 Driven at Heart Scholarship recipients are:

The first-place female prize winner, receiving a $7,500 scholarship is Ava Lamers of Rhinelander High School in Rhinelander, Wis. Lamers plans to attend the University of Montana in the fall to pursue a doctoral degree in physical therapy.

The first-place male prize winner, receiving a $7,500 scholarship is Colin Belton of D.C. Everest High School in Schofield, Wis. Belton plans to attend Duke University in the fall to study Neuroscience and History and partake in Duke’s FOCUS program studying cognitive neuroscience and law.

The second-place female prize winner, receiving a $2,500 scholarship is Audrey Rabitz of Manitowoc Lincoln High School in Manitowoc, Wis. Rabitz plans to continue her academics and athletics at St. Cloud State University as a part of the pre-physical therapy program and a member of the track team.

The second-place male prize winner, receiving a $2,500 scholarship is Dalton Hoehn of Mauston High School in Mauston, Wis. Hoehn plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire in the fall to pursue a nursing degree and play football.

The four recipients and their parents attended the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame 73rd Annual Induction Ceremony Saturday, April 1st, where they were recognized on stage during the ceremony by Driver and Cousins Subs Vice President of Marketing, Justin McCoy.

“These four individuals are beyond impressive,” says Driver. “We had a ton of great applicants for our first Driven at Heart scholarship contest, but Ava, Colin, Audrey and Dalton stood out amongst the crowd. It was an honor to be on stage with these four bright minds and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish in the next step of their life journeys.”

“We couldn’t have asked for a better group to represent our first Driven at Heart scholarship winners,” says McCoy. “I have no doubt they will find success throughout their college years and beyond – these four set the bar high for years to come.”

Cousins Subs received nearly 300 applications from stellar high school senior athletes through the Driven at Heart scholarship contest. The four scholarship recipients were selected due to their academic achievements, community contributions and success in WIAA sanctioned sports.

The four scholarships are funded by the Make It Better Foundation – the brand’s nonprofit organization that addresses the vital community needs of health and wellness, hunger and youth education. Formerly known as the Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest, the organization has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships to 44 high school students, including this year’s recipients.