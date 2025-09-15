Cousins Subs announce the return of its popular $10 Meal Deal. This limited-time promotion allows guests to enjoy a complete meal for just $10 when ordered online, with options to upgrade for an even more satisfying meal.

The $10 Meal Deal includes a choice of a 7 ½” Ham & Provolone, Turkey Breast or Veggie sub, paired with chips or regular fries, a cookie and a regular fountain beverage.

Guests can also enhance their meal with an upgrade to large fountain beverage, large fry, regular shake, or regular Wisconsin Cheese Curds for a little extra. This offer provides a convenient and delicious option for customers seeking quality and value.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the $10 Meal Deal for our guests,” said Christine Specht, CEO of Cousins Subs. “It’s all about giving our guests a complete, fresh meal at a great value, with choices that let them customize their meal.”

The $10 Meal Deal is available exclusively online through the Cousins Subs website and mobile app for a limited time. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of this offer while it lasts.