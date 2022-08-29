Cousins Subs Brings Back Cubano

Cousins Subs announced the return of the Cubano sub, as well as the addition of a Roast Pork sub and Blue Jazzberry shake to its menu for a limited time only. Available in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, guests can order the two subs and shake through Sunday, Nov. 20, in store, online and through the Cousins Subs app.

“Our guests often request the return of the Cubano sub and we’re thrilled to bring back the fan favorite,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Our new Roast Pork sub and Blue Jazzberry shake are delicious additions to the menu and we’re excited to provide our loyal guests with these new culinary experiences.”

The Cubano sub is piled high with ham, genoa, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, onions, tomatoes, mayo and brown mustard.

The Roast Pork sub features a double portion of roast pork and sharp provolone cheese, finished off with sauteed onions on sesame seed bread.

The Blue Jazzberry shake made its debut at Summerfest 2022 and is now available at all participating locations, due to popular demand. The Blue Jazzberry shake is made with creamy vanilla gelato, a few pumps of blue raspberry flavored syrup and topped with whipped cream.