Just in time for Big Game celebrations, Cousins Subs announced the return of its beloved Party Subs, available for a limited time from Feb. 3-9. This fan-favorite offering is making its comeback after nearly a decade, providing a delicious and convenient catering option for gatherings.

Each Party Sub is two feet long, feeds 5-8 people and is crafted with the same high-quality ingredients that guests have come to expect from Cousins Subs.

The following flavor-packed options are available:

Ham & Provolone

Turkey Breast

Club

Italian Special

Guests can begin placing orders starting Jan. 27 for pickup or delivery on a future date. Each Party Sub comes with a complimentary Cousins Subs promotional knife and is available for just $39.99. Orders can be placed online, through the Cousins Subs app, in store or by calling the nearest location. A 24-hour notice is required to ensure availability.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring back Party Subs just in time for the Big Game,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “For nearly a decade, guests have asked for their return, and we’re happy to make it better by offering this crowd-pleasing option once again.”