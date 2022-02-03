Cousins Subs Brings Back Reuben Sub and Mint Shake

Cousins Subs announced the return of the Reuben sub and mint shake to its menu for a limited time only. Available in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, guests can order both the sub and shake through Sunday, March 20 in store, online and through the Cousins Subs app.

The popular Reuben is served grilled to order with corned beef, Wisconsin Swiss cheese and sauerkraut topped with Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.

The mint shake is made with creamy vanilla gelato, a few pumps of mint syrup and topped with whipped cream to create the perfect St. Patrick’s Day treat.

“Our guests always enjoy the Reuben this time of year, and we’re happy to bring back a seasonal favorite,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “The mint shake provides guests another delicious way to enjoy a taste of St. Patrick’s Day.”

Reubens can be ordered as 7 ½” or 15” sub sandwiches. Guests can also order the limited-time-only sub as a Sub in a Bowl upon request.