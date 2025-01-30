Cousins Subs announces the return of its popular Reuben sub and mint shake for a limited time. Available at all locations, the sub and shake can be ordered in-store, online and through the Cousins Subs app through Sunday, March 16.

“We’re excited to bring back these fan favorites just in time for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “These limited-time offerings are a great way to celebrate the season with a flavorful twist, and we’re happy to offer them to our guests.”

The Reuben sub is served grilled to order with corned beef, Wisconsin Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread.

The mint shake is made with creamy vanilla gelato, mint syrup and topped with whipped cream for the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day treat.

Reubens are available in 7 ½” and 15” sizes and can also be ordered as a Sub in a Bowl upon request. The mint shake is offered in small and regular sizes.