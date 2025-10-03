Cousins Subs is excited to announce the return of its semi-annual Round Up Campaign to benefit the Make It Better Foundation, the brand’s nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting health and wellness, hunger and youth education in local communities.

Throughout October, guests can round up their in-store check to the nearest dollar to support the Make It Better Foundation. Online and mobile app orders also have the option to add $0.25 or $0.50 to their cart, with the ability to give more by selecting multiple quantities.

“Every dollar our guests contribute has the power to make a real impact in the neighborhoods we serve,” said Christine Specht, CEO of Cousins Subs. “We are inspired by the generosity of our communities and proud that, together, we can help improve lives and make every day a little better.”

Since the Make It Better Foundation was established in 2013, Cousins Subs has donated more than $1.3 million to local nonprofit organizations, funded college scholarships, provided nutritious meals to those in need and invested in programs that promote community health and wellness.