Cousins Subs Celebrating 50 Years with Loyalty Promotions

Founded in 1972, Cousins Subs is celebrating its 50th anniversary this week with two exciting promotions for loyalty members. Now through Sunday, June 19th, Cousins Club members receive double points on all purchases. In addition, loyalty guests will receive a free cookie offer on their account, valid only on the brand’s actual anniversary day – Sunday, June 19.

“I am delighted to celebrate our 50th anniversary with our loyal customers,” says Christine Specht, CEO at Cousins Subs. “For the last 50 years, Cousins Subs has been on a journey of growth, expansion, improvement and a constant desire to ‘make it better’ within our communities. As the daughter of Bill Specht, founder and chairman, I couldn’t be more connected or proud of the brand. Our future is bright, and we welcome our guests to join us as we continue to 50 more years and beyond.”

In addition to these two promotions, throughout 2022, loyalty members who earn 50 or more points in a month are entered to win free subs for a year. The point count resets each month and customers can re-enter at the start of the month by earning their 50 or more points. Cousins Subs will draw one lucky winner at the beginning of each month for those who qualified in the previous month. There will be 12 total winners by the end of 2022. Individuals may only win the free subs for a year prize once.

Cousins Subs story began in 1972 when Bill Specht and his cousin set out to bring their favorite sub sandwiches from Atlantic City, N.J. to their new hometown of Milwaukee. Since then, Cousins Subs has built a name for itself throughout the Midwest, by serving better subs on their famous bread baked daily and featuring only the highest quality meats, produce and sides sourced locally whenever possible. Their commitment to the Dairy state is further cemented by the exclusive use of Wisconsin cheeses and dairy and a partnership with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.