Cousins Subs Debuts Store in Wheeling

Cousins Subs announced the opening of a new location in Wheeling, Illinois. From 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, guests can enjoy deli fresh and grilled to order subs, as well as made to order sides for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru and delivery.

The restaurant is located at 1048 S Milwaukee Ave and is part of a new construction gas station/convenience store. In an area known by locals as “restaurant row,” the location is less than one mile from the Chicago Executive Airport.

Cousins Subs believes in better through the continual improvement in everything it does. When it comes to the food served, quality has no substitute. Cousins Subs deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides, including fries, shakes and Wisconsin Cheese Curds, are made with locally sourced ingredients, like Wisconsin cheeses and dairy, whenever possible.

Cousins Subs franchise partners Amit and Kalpesh Patel of the OM Group own and operate five additional Cousins Subs locations in the Chicagoland area, located at:

10861 Wicker Ave, St. John, Indiana 46373

10537 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307

9204 S. Western Ave, Evergreen Park, IL 60805

948 E. Dundee Rd, Palatine, IL 60074

2042 S. Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL 60189

Guests can download the Cousins Subs app and join the Cousins Club loyalty program to earn rewards, stay up to date on store news and receive exclusive offers.