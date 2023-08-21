Cousins Subs Diversifies its Customer Payment Options

Cousins Subs announced the launch of its new SMS program, addition of Apple and Google Pay and split payments, aimed at enhancing the guest experience and providing greater convenience.

The SMS program offers sub enthusiasts exclusive offers and the latest updates on new menu items, promotions and events. By opting into the program, guests receive regular text messages with special deals and exciting news, ensuring they never miss out on the latest happenings at Cousins Subs.

To complement the SMS program, Cousins Subs also updated its app to include Apple and Google Pay. With just a few taps on their smartphones, guests can now enjoy the convenience of secure and contactless payment options. Whether ordering for pickup or delivery, the updated app ensures a seamless and efficient experience for all guests.

Furthermore, guests can now split their payment when ordering online or via the mobile app. This new feature allows guests to pay for their meal with more than one payment type—such as split between a gift card and credit card or split between two different credit cards.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new SMS program, along with Apple and Google Pay," says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. "These initiatives align with our commitment to continuously improve our guest experience and provide greater convenience. We want to make it as easy as possible for our guests to enjoy our made-to-order subs and sides, and these updates are a testament to that."

By leveraging technology and embracing mobile payment options, Cousins Subs aims to provide a seamless and enjoyable experience for all sandwich enthusiasts.

Guests can sign up for SMS alerts online, on the Cousins Subs mobile app or by texting ‘Cousins’ to 35492.