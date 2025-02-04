Cousins Subs, in partnership with the Make It Better Foundation and Green Bay football legend Donald Driver, announces the return of the Driven at Heart Scholarship Contest for its third year. The contest will award $20,000 in scholarships to four Wisconsin high school senior athletes, including an exclusive opportunity to meet Driver at the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame 75th Annual Induction Ceremony.

Since 2013, the program has awarded $220,000 in scholarships to 48 student-athletes who excel both academically and athletically. Formerly known as the Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest, it was rebranded under the guidance of Driver and the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame.

“I’m proud to support this scholarship and help students who demonstrate excellence on and off the field,” Driver said. “It’s not just about athletic skills – it’s about heart, commitment and the drive to succeed in everything you do.”

Eligible high school seniors graduating in 2025, who are involved in a WIAA-sanctioned sport, maintain strong academic performance and contribute to their communities, are invited to apply during the month of February.

After the application period closes, the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation Board of Directors, in collaboration with Driver and the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame, will select four winners. The scholarships include two $7,500 awards (one male and one female) and two $2,500 awards (one male and one female).

The finalists and their families will be recognized at the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame’s 75th Annual Induction Ceremony, hosted by Driver on July 24, 2025, in Milwaukee. The ceremony will feature a special segment honoring the scholarship recipients during a statewide TV broadcast.

“At Cousins Subs, we’re committed to supporting the future of our communities,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “The Driven at Heart Scholarship Contest allows us to celebrate young athletes who not only excel in sports but also show leadership and a passion for giving back. We’re proud to be part of their journey.”

The scholarships are funded through the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting causes related to health and wellness, hunger relief, and youth education.

For eligibility details and to apply, visit cousinssubs.com/DrivenAtHeart. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. CST on Feb. 28, 2025. Mailed entries must be postmarked by Feb. 28, 2025.