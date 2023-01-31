Cousins Subs Gives $10K to Four Local Nonprofits

Cousins Subs announces four organizations as recipients of a combined $10,000 in grants through its Make It Better Foundation. Funding will help offset the cost of resources and programming that address the vital community needs of health and wellness, hunger and youth education.

“Our Make It Better Foundation was born out of the passion and commitment to Believe in Better – for our guests, family, friends and community,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We feel an unwavering responsibility to give back to the communities we call home and are privileged to provide these important organizations the funding to do just that.”

The four Make It Better Foundation grant recipients include:

Baby Blessings – A $2,000 grant will help fund the organization’s efforts to obtain a permanent location to efficiently provide low-income families with diapers, wipes, formula, pull-ups, shoes, infant and maternity clothing.

Life Navigators – A $2,500 grant will help support the organization’s Self-Advocacy and Independence Program – Emergency and Basic Need Items Fund. Through this program, Life Navigators provides essential living items and critical support services to kids and adults with disabilities in emergency situations.

Milwaukee Youth Theatre – A $2,500 grant will help fund the organization’s spring production of Flora and Ulysses. Milwaukee Youth Theatre is a student led organization that provides free theatre education to children who have limited access to arts education.

Paralyzed Veterans of America – Wisconsin Chapter – A $3,000 grant will help support the organization’s adaptive sports and recreational programming to promote physical and mental wellness. This program provides a unique opportunity for paralyzed veterans – an often isolated community – to access this type of alternative therapy.

Since the inception of the Make It Better Foundation in 2013, Cousins Subs has supported its local communities through monetary donations to nonprofits, education scholarships and food aid. To date, the foundation has donated more than $890,000 to nearly 150 benefiting nonprofit organizations.