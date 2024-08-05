Cousins Subs announces four organizations as recipients of a combined $12,000 in grants through its Make It Better Foundation. Funding will help offset the cost of resources and programming that address the vital community needs of health and wellness, hunger and youth education.

The four Make It Better Foundation grant recipients include:

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis – A $2,500 grant will support ABCD’s efforts in mentor recruitment and training. Funds will be used for staff time dedicated to building and maintaining relationships with healthcare professionals and community partners, attending community events and conferences, leading training sessions for new mentors and producing marketing materials for mentor recruitment.

Bell Tower Memorial – A $2,000 grant will support their Veterans Oral History Project, which pairs local high school students with veterans to record their stories of military service. The grant will help fund the Honorary Luncheon at the end of the project, a free event to recognize and appreciate the participating veterans and students. The recordings are submitted to the Library of Congress as part of the National Veterans History Project.

Fostering Community – A $5,000 grant will support their Back-to-School event, which provides foster children and their families with new backpacks and school supplies. This event creates a welcoming and fun atmosphere with activities such as brunch, games and visits from local organizations. The funds will help Fostering Community reach their goal of supporting at least 200 foster children with necessary school supplies, empowering them and easing the financial burden on foster families.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace – A $1,000 grant will support their “Build and Delivery Days,” where volunteers construct and deliver twin bed frames to children in need. The funds will specifically help the De Pere, Wisc. chapter to purchase supplies and materials, enabling them to provide fully furnished beds, complete with a mattress, sheets, pillows and blankets.

“Through the Make It Better Foundation, we are proud to support organizations that are making a significant impact in our communities,” said Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “These grants will help address critical needs in health and wellness, hunger, and youth education, aligning with our mission to make it better for those we serve.”

Since the inception of the Make It Better Foundation in 2013, Cousins Subs has supported its local communities through monetary donations to nonprofits, education scholarships and food aid. To date, the foundation has donated more than $1.2 million to nearly 230 benefiting nonprofit organizations.