Cousins Subs Gives Back to Local Green Bay High Schools

Last week, Cousins Subs presented checks totaling more than $3,500 to Preble and East high schools as the result of a friendly fundraising competition.

The winning school was decided based on the respective date that generated a higher sales total at the store.

Preble High School was crowned the winner with more than $3,700 in total sales on their fundraising day, Saturday, Nov. 12, while East High School came in close second with more than $3,300 in total sales on their fundraising day, Saturday, Nov. 19.

As the winning school, Preble received 60 percent of their sales – totaling a $2,200 donation to the Preble Parent Network.

As the runner up, East received 40 percent of their sales – totaling a $1,300 donation to East High School.

“At Cousins Subs we are committed to giving back the communities we call home,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We were thrilled with the turnout of this friendly competition and congratulate both schools on their participation and passion to make it better within their schools.”