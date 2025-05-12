Cousins Subs and Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance have teamed up once again to deliver the ultimate VIP concert experience for music fans across the Midwest.

Through June 8, 2025, fans can enter the Big Gig Giveaway for a chance to win a VIP Summerfest experience. Each winner will receive two tickets to a concert at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, VIP passes, a Summerfest Store gift card, dinner from Cousins Subs, an overnight hotel stay and parking.

Nine winners will be chosen for the following concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest: Def Leppard with Tesla (June 19), Hozier with Gigi Perez (June 20), James Taylor with Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits (June 21), Lainey Wilson with Lukas Nelson and Shane Smith & the Saints (June 26), The Killers with Cold War Kids (June 27), Megan Thee Stallion with Flo Milli (June 28), Benson Boone with Bishop Briggs and The Aces (July 3), Bad Omens with Spiritbox and We Came As Romans (July 4), and The Lumineers with Hippo Campus (July 5).

“Summerfest brings an incredible energy to Milwaukee every year, and we’re proud to be part of the experience,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “From the music to the food, this is our chance to celebrate what makes summer in the Midwest so special—and our VIP giveaway and exclusive festival flavors help fans make the most of it.”

“Summerfest and Cousins have been a part of our fans’ festival experience for decades and we are thrilled to partner with them again this year,” said Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Whether you’re grabbing your favorite Cousins sub or discovering new artists – hopefully doing both – the nine days of Summerfest are truly the best time of the year in Milwaukee”.

Fans can enter daily at cousinssubs.com/biggiggiveaway.

A longtime partner and featured vendor at Summerfest since the early 1980s, Cousins Subs will once again serve up deli-fresh classics from its stand in the Miller Lite Oasis, located across from the stage.

This year, Cousins Subs will also debut two exclusive menu items available only during the nine-day festival:

The Italian Stallion Sub features pepperoni, ham, capicola ham, Cotechino bologna, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, hot pepper relish, mayo, oregano and oil on Italian bread.

The Big Bang Shake blends a vanilla gelato base with orange-flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream, fruit-flavored crisps and an edible vanilla straw.

Festivalgoers can also enjoy the brand’s signature lineup of made-to-order subs, fries, Wisconsin Cheese Curds and shakes.