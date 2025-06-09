Cousins Subs marked the grand opening of its newest location in Madison, Wis., with a ribbon cutting ceremony alongside the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce and Bucky Badger. Located at 1 N. Park St., the restaurant reestablishes the brand’s presence near the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus.

“This location is a full-circle moment for our brand,” said Christine Specht, CEO of Cousins Subs. “We’re proud to bring our deli fresh food back to downtown Madison and serve the vibrant student community and city residents in this iconic spot.”

The Park & Regent location features seating for 36 guests and showcases Cousins Subs’ signature ‘Milwaukee Sub Shop’ décor. Natural wood, stone and metal finishes reflect the brand’s food philosophy, rich history and Wisconsin roots. Large windows create a bright and welcoming atmosphere, and digital menu boards enhance the guest experience.

Guests can enjoy the brand’s full menu of deli fresh and grilled-to-order subs and sides for dine-in, pick-up and delivery. Catering is available for any occasion, with orders accepted online or by phone. Members of Cousins Club, the brand’s loyalty program, earn one point for every $1 spent both online and in-store.

To accommodate student schedules and event traffic, the store will operate with rotating seasonal hours. From June through August, it will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until midnight. From September through May, hours shift to Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until midnight. The restaurant will also open earlier and/or stay open later for major events and game days.