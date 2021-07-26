Cousins Subs Hosting Big Gig Giveaway

Cousins Subs and Summerfest, known as “The World’s Largest Music Festival,” have teamed up to create the ultimate VIP concert experience for the avid festival goer.

Now thru Aug. 22, 2021, music lovers can enter to win a VIP festival experience that includes two tickets to an American Family Insurance Amphitheater concert, VIP deck access, Summerfest Store gift card, Summerfest parking pass and Cousins Subs prizes. Nine winners will be chosen for the following concerts during Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott (September 2), Chance the Rapper with 24 Goldn (September 3), Twenty One Pilots (September 4), Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow (September 9), Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett (September 10), Dave Chappelle (September 11), Megan Thee Stallion (September 16), Miley Cyrus with The Kid Laroi (September 17), Guns N’ Roses with Mammoth WVH (September 18). Individuals can enter daily at cousinssubs.com/biggiggiveaway.

“This fall, Milwaukee will come alive with the flavors of music, performances and foods you can only get at the legendary Summerfest,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We are thrilled to offer this unique concert experience at one of the world’s most iconic music festivals, the Big Gig.”

“We are excited to partner with Cousins Subs to offer our fans the opportunity to join us for the opening season of concerts at the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater,” says Sarah Pancheri, Chief Operating Officer/Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Our lineup offers something for every music fan, and we can’t wait to host Summerfest for three weekends in September.”

Cousins Subs is a Milwaukee and Wisconsin-based sub shop that has been a longtime partner and featured vendor at Summerfest since the early 1980s.

Those looking to fuel up during the nine-day festival, can find the Cousins Subs concession located in the Miller Lite Oasis across from the stage. Attendees can select from a variety of deli-fresh and grilled to order subs made with chicken or steak as well as fries and Wisconsin Cheese Curds.