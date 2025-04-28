Cousins Subs proudly introduces its new limited-time offerings: the Fried Bologna Sub and Cupcake Shake. Available now throughout locations in Wisconsin and Indiana, these nostalgic treats can be ordered in-store, online or through the Cousins Subs app until Sunday, July 27.

Back by popular demand after its 2024 Summerfest debut, the Fried Bologna Sub is piled high with fried Usinger’s bologna, crispy bacon, American cheese, onions, pickles, mayonnaise and mustard—all served on Cousins Subs’ signature Italian bread. This craveable creation puts a fresh spin on a timeless comfort food classic.

Fans of sweet treats can indulge in the new Cupcake Shake, a cupcake-flavored creation topped with colorful sprinkles. Blended with creamy vanilla gelato, it’s a festive way to satisfy your sweet tooth and embrace the fun of summer.

“The Fried Bologna Sub brings back the classic, nostalgic flavors so many of us grew up with,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Guests loved it at Summerfest, and we’re excited to offer it in all our stores this summer. Paired with the Cupcake Shake, it’s a fun, feel-good combo that hits all the right notes.”