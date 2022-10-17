Cousins Subs Invites Wisconsin Fans to Win Gameday Package

Cousins Subs and the University of Wisconsin – Madison Athletics celebrate its ninth year of partnership by inviting Wisconsin fans to enter to win the ultimate gameday package–Bucky’s Bash.

Now through Sunday, Nov. 13, Wisconsin football fans can enter daily to win the ultimate gameday package and other prizes provided by Cousins Subs and Wisconsin Athletics.

The grand prize winner will receive two tickets to the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota football game on Saturday, Nov. 26, two pregame field passes, two Wisconsin jackets or zip-ups and free Cousins Subs for a year.

The second-place winner will receive an autographed Wisconsin football, Badger Prize Pack, a $100 UW Bookstore gift card and a $100 Cousins Subs gift card.

The third-place winner will receive a $50 Cousins Subs gift card and a $50 UW Bookstore certificate.

“As a company with Wisconsin roots, our Bucky pride runs deep,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We are thrilled to once again partner with Wisconsin Athletics and provide fans the opportunity to win an unforgettable Wisconsin Football experience.”

As a proud partner of Wisconsin Athletics, Cousins Subs will sell select sub sandwiches during all Wisconsin football games at Camp Randall in Badger Alley.