Cousins Subs Kicks Off Round Up Campaign

Cousins Subs announced the launch of its Round Up Campaign in support of the brand’s Make It Better Foundation that addresses the vital community needs of health and wellness, hunger and youth education.

Throughout the month of March, guests are encouraged to round up their in-store check to the nearest dollar in support of the Make It Better Foundation. When guests head online to purchase their meal on the Cousins Subs website or through the Cousins Subs mobile app, they can choose to add a $0.25 or $0.50 donation to their cart. Online patrons can add multiple quantities of each donation to their order to increase their charitable giving.

“The Round Up Campaign is a small, yet impactful way for guests to support their local community,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We're calling on Cousins Subs enthusiasts to help us make our communities a better place by rounding up to the nearest dollar or adding a donation to their online order each time they enjoy a meal this month.”

Since the inception of the Make It Better Foundation in 2013, Cousins Subs has made a big difference for those in the communities it calls home in the following ways: